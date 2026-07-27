Back-to-school events help hundreds of metro Atlanta families prepare for first day As students across metro Atlanta get ready to return to class, local nonprofits are helping families start the school year with confidence. The Ready, Set, Grow event in DeKalb County provided 300 families with free backpacks, haircuts, food and access to mental health resources, while Kai's Promise hosted its annual Back to School Splash to support neurodiverse children and their families with free school supplies, resources and a safe day of fun.