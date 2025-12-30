Atmospheric River returns, cold air sweeps east Next Weather meteorologist Dagmar Midcaps says there is rain in the picture, but this is not shaping up to be a horrible deluge. The bigger story right now is the repeat weather pattern that’s been locked in across the U.S. To the east, a large winter storm system is exiting into the Upper Atlantic, continuing to funnel cold air into the region as rain moves offshore. That setup keeps temperatures suppressed and maintains a wintry feel even as precipitation pulls away.