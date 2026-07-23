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Atlanta's World Cup success: Experts break down the results

Atlanta wrapped up one of the biggest events in the city's history as the FIFA World Cup came to a close. City leaders are calling the tournament a success, citing strong public safety efforts and a drop in crime during the six-week event. CBS News Atlanta's Daniel Wilkerson spoke with a Georgia State criminal justice professor and an Emory University economist about how Atlanta performed, what went well, and whether the tournament will deliver lasting economic benefits.
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