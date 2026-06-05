Watch CBS News

Atlanta weekend forecast: Air quality concerns, rising humidity and daily storm chances

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is expected to return to metro Atlanta this weekend as heat, sunshine and rising ozone levels create unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups. While most residents can still enjoy the outdoors, people with asthma, COPD and other respiratory conditions may want to limit prolonged outdoor activity. Forecasters also say humidity and scattered afternoon storm chances will increase heading into next week.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue