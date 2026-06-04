Atlanta weather: Sunny skies, rising heat, and a shift toward rain by Sunday Metro Atlanta is in for several more days of dry, sunny, and comfortable weather thanks to a strong area of high pressure dominating the Southeast. Temperatures will gradually warm from the 70s into the 80s through the weekend, with only a slight increase in humidity as winds shift from the south. Rain chances hold off through Saturday, making it the best day for outdoor plans, before showers and storms begin returning by Sunday and continue into early next week.