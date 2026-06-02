Atlanta Beltline southside trail set to open, connecting 36 neighborhoods and local businesses A major milestone arrives June 12th as officials open a new portion of the Atlanta BeltLine’s Southside Trail, creating over 16 miles of continuous trails across the city. The expansion will link 36 neighborhoods and improve access throughout Atlanta. Plus, entrepreneurs can now apply for the BeltLine Business Ventures accelerator, offering free training and support for small businesses aiming to open along the BeltLine.