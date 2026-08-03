Atlanta artists fix more than 40 broken water meter covers A grassroots group of Atlanta artists known as Fix-ATL is creating colorful wooden covers for broken and missing water meter lids to make sidewalks safer and draw attention to infrastructure concerns. The volunteers say they've repaired more than 40 locations across the city and hope their work encourages permanent fixes. The City of Atlanta says it is not aware of any widespread or unresolved issues involving missing or damaged water meter lids and says reported issues are investigated promptly.