A closer look at the data center boom As concerns over the environmental impact of data centers grow nationwide, 40 global mayors have joined forces to shape how these facilities are built and operated. With more than 3,000 data centers in the U.S.—many in rural areas for cheap land—questions about water, energy use, and community costs are taking center stage. The next opportunity for residents to share their views will be July 14th, as lawmakers and advocates call for safeguards and even a possible moratorium on new development.