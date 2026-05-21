5 years later, Atlanta still seeks answers in Piedmont Park murder of Katie Janess The death of Tianah Robinson in Piedmont Park has renewed attention on a cold case Atlanta police say they are still trying to solve. Five years after the brutal stabbing of Katie Janess and her dog in Piedmont Park, Atlanta authorities and Mayor Andre Dickens are renewing their plea for public help. Despite improved technology, the lack of surveillance footage continues to hinder the investigation. If you have any information, no matter how small, call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS. Your tip could be the missing piece to bring justice and closure.