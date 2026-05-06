$10K reward for missing Atlanta teen; massive Lithonia fire and rabies alert in DeKalb County Stay updated with the CBS News app: Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information on missing 16-year-old Benjamin Braithwaite from Atlanta. Meanwhile, firefighters battle a persistent lumber fire in Lithonia that could smolder for weeks, causing ongoing road closures. Plus, DeKalb County health officials issue rabies warnings after recent animal cases. Get the latest on these developing stories.