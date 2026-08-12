Zoo Atlanta's newest baby red-tailed monkey appearing with mom in African Rain Forest habitat

Visitors to Zoo Atlanta's Ford African Rain Forest in the next few weeks may be able to see the zoo's newest little arrival.

The zoo announced that Bam, one of Zoo Atlanta's Schmidt's guenons, gave birth to an infant on Aug. 6.

Schmidt's guenons, also known as red-tailed monkeys, are found in the forests, woodlands, and swamplands of middle Africa. They're known for their heart-shaped noses, large cheek pouches used during foraging, and long, chestnut-colored tails. While the species' population is stable, they do face habitat loss from deforestation and have been illegally hunted.

The baby Schmidt's guenon was born on Aug. 6 at Zoo Atlanta. Zoo Atlanta

"We're excited to welcome Bam's infant to the Schmidt's guenon family and are looking forward to our Members and guests being able to experience the joy of watching this little one grow," said Gina Ferrie, PhD, the zoo's vice president of Collections and Conservation. "While this species is fortunate not to be classified as threatened in the wild, Schmidt's guenons face many of the same threats faced by other African rainforest animals, and this infant will help us tell that story."

This isn't Bam's first baby, but the newborn is the first offspring for Bam and Nafis, who was brought to the zoo last year. Bam and Nafis were recommended to pair by a program from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Visitors should look out for Bam and her new baby in the habitat, which they share with her other children, Jack and Flynn, as well as Nafis and the zoo's Angolan colobus monkeys.