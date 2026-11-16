Zoo Atlanta cancels 2026 IllumiNights holiday lantern festival due to complication with Chinese artisans

Zoo Atlanta has canceled its popular holiday lantern festival for 2026 due to a complication with its event partner.

The zoo has hosted the IllumiNights presented by Georgia Power event since 2021, filling Zoo Atlanta with large and ornate lantern displays.

The lanterns are created and painted by the artisans from China who work with the zoo's event partner, Hanart Culture.

"Unfortunately, this year, Hanart Culture informed us that they were unable to bring their team of artisans to Atlanta to complete this essential work," the zoo wrote on its website. "Despite exhausting all efforts, we were unable to find a solution that would allow us to present the festival this season at the level of quality our guests have come to expect."

The zoo said it will contact all ticketholders to offer other options. Ticketholders or anyone with questions can reach out to guestexperience@zooatlanta.org for information.

The zoo will remain open for general admission throughout the season, outside of Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.