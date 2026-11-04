Zoo Atlanta announces six critically endangered Bali myna chicks born under breeding program

Zoo Atlanta visitors can now see one of the world's rarest bird species.

The zoo announced Tuesday that it welcomed six Bali myna chicks this year, hatched under breeding recommendations from the Bali myna Species Survival Plan.

Known for their white feathers, black wing and tail tips and bright blue skin around their eyes, Bali mynas are native to a small region of the Indonesian island of Bali. Their appearance, song and ability to mimic sounds have made them targets for the pet trade, the zoo said.

Photo courtesy of Zoo Atlanta

The wild population fell to just six birds in 2001, according to Zoo Atlanta. Breeding, reintroduction and habitat protection efforts have helped their numbers recover. The zoo cited a 2025 population survey estimating about 600 Bali mynas living in the wild.

They remain critically endangered and face threats from illegal trapping and habitat loss, the zoo said.

Zoo Atlanta houses several Bali mynas that visitors can see during their visit.