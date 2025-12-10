Atlanta's Youth Villages launches campaign to make sure kids wake up to presents on Christmas Day

A youth residential treatment center in metro Atlanta is making sure no one goes without this holiday season.

Youth Villages is making it its mission to ensure children who don't always receive Christmas gifts wake up to presents under the tree.

The residential treatment center is a nonprofit that treats youth dealing with mental and behavioral issues. They attend school on the campus and do fun activities like kayaking, cooking classes, and outdoor activities.

The center has kicked off its Holiday Heroes Campaign to help provide gifts for the children in its care.

Sixteen-year-old Jayden Garcia says he never had a Christmas where he woke up to presents.

"Me and my family are financially messed up. We're trying to get around and stay on our feet," Garcia said. "It wasn't more so about me getting gifts. It was more so about me giving love and receiving love back."

He and other kids at the center wrote Christmas wish lists. Garcia really wants a JDM hoodie this year.

Sixteen-year-old Shanay Ali-Dupree is eager to wake up to Christmas gifts.

"For my Christmas wish list, I put graphic tees, fur boots that are really cute," Ali-Dupree said.

She's been receiving treatment at Youth Villages' Douglasville campus for the last three months.

"I'm adopted, and I didn't know my mom when I got older," she told CBS News Atlanta. "Family trauma — like my dad was on drugs, and my mom was on drugs — and it took a toll on me when I found out. I was adopted by my mom now."

Children and teens normally stay in the program for four to six months.

"My therapist is telling me that I might leave due to good behavior. I might be leaving in January," Ali-Dupree said.

As for Garcia, he's being treated for mental health issues. He said he's already noticing a difference.

"I'm trying to better myself as a person. I'm slowly finding my way back to inspire others to do right," he said.

You can help change these teens' lives by being a part of their annual Holiday Heroes Campaign. If you're interested, you can donate or see the center's Amazon wish list on its website.