Young Gifted Techie brings former NFL players, tech leaders together to mentor the next generation

For many young athletes, the dream of going pro can feel like the only path forward. But a new Atlanta-based event is working to shift that mindset by showing students that the skills they build in the field can translate far beyond it.

Young Gifted Techie (YGT), a local youth organization focused on technology and career development, hosted its first-ever "Power Shift: Athlete Skills That Build Careers" event on Sunday. The program brought together former NFL players, coaches, and industry professionals to mentor young athletes on leadership, career planning, and opportunities outside of professional sports.

The event was free and designed to expose students to careers in fields like business, media, finance, and cybersecurity — industries organizers say require the same discipline and teamwork athletes already possess.

"There's more than just sports"

For attendees like Taris Avery-Choice, the message was clear: success doesn't begin and end with athletics.

"There's definitely more than just sports," Avery-Choice said. "Use your voice, be confident, and understand you belong in these rooms."

He said events like this help young people feel empowered — especially when they're surrounded by mentors who look like them and have navigated similar paths.

Taris Avery-Choice reminds us: success goes far beyond the world of athletics. CBS News Atlanta

Building confidence, community and career pathways

Kendra Choice, founder and CEO of Young Gifted Techie, says the organization was built to give young people — particularly Black youth — access to spaces and skills they may not otherwise encounter.

YGT focuses on four key areas: confidence, coding, community, and career exposure.

"We're intentionally developing a more confident, more connected generation," Choice said. "We want them to understand their options — not just pick a career, but truly know what that path looks like."

Through workshops and mentorship, students are paired with professionals in fields they're interested in — learning everything from starting salaries to workplace realities and long-term growth opportunities.

The "Power Shift" event specifically targeted athletes, reframing their skill sets — like discipline, teamwork, and leadership — as assets in a wide range of careers.

Kendra Choice, founder and CEO of Young Gifted Techie, says the organization was created to provide young people—especially Black youth—with access to opportunities and skills they might not otherwise experience. CBS News Atlanta

From the field to the future

Among the speakers was Tashard Choice, running backs coach for the Detroit Lions, who returned to Atlanta to give back to the next generation.

He emphasized a reality many young athletes don't often hear: only a small percentage make it to the professional level.

"Only about 2% of high school athletes go pro," Choice said. "So it's important to have a plan — something you're passionate about beyond the game."

Choice said technology now plays a role in nearly every aspect of sports, from data analysis to operations, making it critical for athletes to understand how those systems work.

"The more you can learn, the more you can do," he said. "That knowledge helps you on and off the field."

Detroit Lions running backs coach Tashard Choice returned to Atlanta to inspire the next generation, reminding young athletes that only a small percentage reach the professional level. CBS News Atlanta

A growing movement in Atlanta

Organizers say this was the first annual "Power Shift" event, with plans to expand in the future.

Beyond one-day events, YGT offers ongoing programming — including coding workshops, mentorship opportunities, and even a moderated online gaming community designed to create safe, collaborative spaces for youth.

The organization is also calling on corporate partners and community members to get involved, whether through mentorship, funding, or programming support.

For many students who attended, the takeaway was simple but powerful: their future isn't limited to a single dream.

"We want them to go, grow, and glow," Choice said.

How to get involved

Students and families can learn more about Young Gifted Techie, upcoming events, and membership programs by visiting the organization's website or following them on social media.