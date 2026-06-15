Young Georgia soccer fan's dream comes true by winning free FIFA World Cup tickets

A young soccer player's dream came true at the first FIFA Men's World Cup match in Atlanta.

Ten-year-old Bailey DeWitt got to sit pitch side for the match to watch Spain and Cabo Verde come to a thrilling tie.

Bailey's mother, Susanna DeWitt, won tickets to the match through Verizon Wireless.

"I got on my Verizon just to make sure my autopay was on, and it said there was a local access reward near me, and I looked, and it said it was with Giselle Thompson, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, we love Giselle Thompson! She's on U.S.A.,'" said DeWitt. "All of a sudden, it said 'Congratulations!'"

Bailey and Susanna got to do a video call with Thompson.

"She was like, 'Have you ever been to a World Cup game?' And I was like, 'No.' And she gave us the World Cup tickets," Bailey said.

The Macon girl has played soccer since she was 3 years old.

"I play wing and center mid," Bailey said.

"I'm just really proud of her. She's a great soccer player, and she's very dedicated," said Susanna.

Bailey DeWitt got to watch Spain take on Cabo Verde after her mother won tickets to the match through Verizon Wireless. CBS News Atlanta

Bailey told CBS News Atlanta that the match was inspirational.

"Being here will show her she can achieve her goals. Anything that she wants to be. Just to be able to come to the World Cup. Her new goal in life, it was just to play on the U.S. Women's Team, but now it is to play on the U.S. Women's Team at the World Cup," said Susanna.

For fans hoping for a chance to cheer on the teams in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium stands, there are still other opportunities to win tickets for the Atlanta matches.

FIFA Fan Fest is giving away tickets, so is Airbnb, and Showcase Atlanta.