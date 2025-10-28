Georgia officer kills man who attacked firefighter with samurai sword, police say

A police officer who was talking to a firefighter outside a Georgia convenience store shot and killed a man who drove up to the store and began attacking the firefighter with a sword, authorities said Monday.

After arriving at the convenience store in a vehicle, 32-year-old Diamond Daspin Seltzer walked over to where the police officer and firefighter were talking and suddenly began swinging a Wakizashi, a traditional Japanese samurai sword, authorities said.

"Fearing for the life of the firefighter and in defense of himself and the firefighter, the officer was left with no other option than to use deadly force to stop the threat," Wrightsville police said in a statement.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation

The attack and shooting happened in the small town of Wrightsville at around midnight, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

The firefighter sustained severe injuries to his arms, but is expected to survive, Wrightsville police said. Seltzer was taken to a hospital, where he died. The officer was not injured, police said.

Wrightsville, a town of about 3,500 residents, is about 115 miles northwest of Savannah, Georgia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.