World War II-era plane makes emergency landing on Upson County highway

Drivers on a Georgia highway got a surprise blast from the past when a vintage World War II-era plane had to make an emergency landing.

Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore said the plane landed on Highway 19 near John B. Gordon Road around 1 p.m. on Friday.

According to Kilgore, the aircraft was en route from Punta Gorda, Florida to an airshow in Wisconsin when it experienced mechanical problems.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the landing and deputies were able to get the plane off the highway.

Work is now underway to see how the plane could be safely removed, Kilgore said.