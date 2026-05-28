Woodstock man found dead days after disappearing after jumping into creek, police say

The body of a Woodstock man who disappeared after jumping into a Cobb County creek over Memorial Day weekend has been found, police say.

Authorities say the body of 31-year-old Otoniel Cruz was discovered early Tuesday morning.

The Cobb County Police Department says officers were called to Noonday Park on Shallowford Road around 10 p.m. on Sunday regarding reports of a missing person.

According to police, Cruz was at the park with family and friends before he jumped into the creek and was swept away by the current, which had become fast due to the recent storms.

"Cobb Police alongside our partners with the Cobb County Fire and the Cobb County Sheriff's Office coordinated an extensive search effort utilizing thermal imaging equipment, drones, and additional resources," the police department said.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.