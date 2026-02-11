Woman shot and killed outside Memorial Drive shopping center in DeKalb County

A woman is dead after a shooting Tuesday evening outside a shopping center along Memorial Drive, police say.

According to DeKalb County Police, officers responded around 6 p.m. on Feb. 11 to a reported shooting in the 5200 block of Memorial Drive, outside the Memorial Bend shopping center.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are now interviewing witnesses and examining evidence. Police say the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Authorities have not released the victim's identity, and no information about a suspect has been made public.

Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County Police Department app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.

This is a developing story. CBS News Atlanta will update as more information becomes available.