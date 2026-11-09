Woman killed in North Georgia flooding was 1st female deputy in Cobb County Sheriff's SWAT team

A woman killed during the devastating flooding in North Georgia last week has been identified as a former deputy with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.

On Friday, Georgia Emergency Management Agency Director Josh Lamb shared in an update that floodwaters had swept away a vehicle in Murray County. The driver, later identified as 56-year-old Julie Barrs, was found dead, Lamb said.

Barrs is the only death in connection with the flooding so far. Officials said they performed 100 rescues reported during the flooding response, nearly all of which were in neighboring Fannin County.

In her obituary, Barrs' family said she was born in Atlanta and lived in Cobb County and Alpharetta for most of her life.

After graduating from Pebblebrook High School, Barr eventually began working for the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Her obituary says that Barr was the first female member of the agency's SWAT team and worked with the U.S. Marshals on human trafficking operations.

After moving to Ellijay, Barr began working at the Pilgrim's meat processing plant and joined Hope Lutheran Church.

"Julie loved her puppies and her cabin life. She was recording music and played several instruments. She also enjoyed making candy bags to give out to her coworkers and that she was known for giving them treats," the obituary reads in part.

Barrs is survived by her brother, her cousins, and her two beloved dogs, Dutchess and Winston.

In lieu of flowers, her family is asking for those who want to pay tribute to Barrs to donate to their local humane society or animal shelter.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.