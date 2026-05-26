Woman killed on Memorial Day after speeding driver fleeing Georgia troopers crashes at gas station, officials say

A fatal crash in Fulton County on Memorial Day left one woman dead and several others injured after a police pursuit ended in a gas station parking lot, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

Officials said the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. after a Georgia State Patrol trooper attempted to stop a Hyundai Elantra traveling west on Interstate 20 for speeding at 90 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The driver, identified as 26-year-old Fre'shun Tyai White of Marietta, initially slowed down but then fled, weaving across all lanes of I-20 westbound, according to investigators.

Authorities said White exited onto the Boulevard ramp before reentering I-20 westbound, nearly causing another crash. A trooper attempted to follow but was unable to safely continue the pursuit.

A second trooper later saw the vehicle driving recklessly and attempted to catch up, but White exited onto the Hill Street ramp at a high rate of speed, investigators said.

Officials said White then lost control, crossed Hill Street, and entered a gas station parking lot, where the vehicle struck a parked car.

A 51-year-old woman, identified as Chatanna Ohiyesha Patterson, was standing beside the parked vehicle and suffered fatal injuries, according to DPS. White, a passenger in his vehicle, and the driver of the parked car were also seriously injured and taken to Grady Hospital.

White has been charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and serious injury by vehicle, along with other related charges.

Georgia Department of Public Safety officials said the investigation is ongoing and called the incident a painful reminder of the dangers of fleeing law enforcement and making reckless driving decisions.

"A family is grieving the sudden loss of a loved one, and our thoughts remain with everyone impacted by this tragedy," the Georgia Department of Public Safety said. "Moments like this leave lasting pain for families, friends, witnesses, and the broader community."

The Georgia Department of Public Safety reported 153 crash injuries during the Memorial holiday weekend; four of those collisions resulted in deaths.