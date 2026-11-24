Atlanta police are investigating a reported road rage shooting that left a woman hospitalized Monday.

According to the department, officers were notified just before 5 p.m. that the victim had arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police said the woman was alert and conscious when officers met with her. She told them she was a passenger in a vehicle on I-75/85 near University Avenue when another driver began shooting at her and the person driving the vehicle. That's when she was struck by gunfire, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.