Deputies hoping facial reconstruction will solve cold case mystery of woman found in Georgia lake

Georgia deputies and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are hoping a new facial reconstruction will help identify a woman whose body was discovered in a Troup County lake.

It's been nearly five years since deputies recovered the decomposed body from West Point Lake. While more details about the discovery have not been released, authorities say they found the body in the man-made reservoir on May 15, 2021.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents later determined that the body was an adult Black woman. They could not determine the cause of her death or anything connected with her identity.

To help with the case, the FBI created a facial reconstruction of the woman's skull, which the Troup County Sheriff's Office shared on Facebook.

The FBI has created a facial reconstruction from a skull found in West Point Lake in 2021. Troup County Sheriff's Office

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the woman or knows of someone matching the description who went missing around May 2021 to call Investigator Clay Bryant at (706) 883-1616.