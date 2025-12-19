Woman dies after falling from abandoned Emory building used as "Stranger Things" lab

Emory police are investigating the death of a woman at an abandoned hospital located on the university's Briarcliff Campus.

The incident happened early Friday morning on the 1200 block of Briarcliff Road.

Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department say they believe that the woman fell through the roof of the building while exploring the area, which is closed to the public.

Emory police have not shared information about the woman other than saying that she is not affiliated with the university. Investigators are working to learn what led up to her deadly fall.

Emory University's Briarcliff Building A was built in the 1960s and is now closed to the public. CBS News Atlanta

According to a now-removed page from Emory's film locations website, Briarcliff Building A was built in the 1960s and was used as a mental health treatment center before the university acquired it in the 1990s.

The listing describes the five-story building as including "lobbies, conference rooms, offices, auditoriums, lab and clinical spaces, and a basement with underground tunnels."

The building has been featured in many films and television productions, including Netflix's "Stranger Things," which used the tunnels as the show's Hawkins Lab.

In 2022, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the building would eventually be demolished and replaced with a senior living community as part of a deal with Galerie Living.