Woman critically injured in downtown Atlanta restaurant shooting; suspect in custody

A woman was critically injured Tuesday morning after a shooting inside a downtown Atlanta restaurant, according to police. The suspected gunman is in custody as investigators work to determine what led up to the violence.

Officers with the Atlanta Police Department say the shooting happened shortly before 8 a.m. at a restaurant along Marietta Street NW, near the Georgia State University campus.

What police say happened

Investigators say GSU police reported that a dispute broke out inside the restaurant earlier in the morning. Police say the suspect left the business, then returned with a gun and opened fire.

The victim, a woman whose name has not been released, was shot multiple times and rushed to Grady Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

The intended male target of the shooting was not injured.

Police say officers and nearby campus police responded quickly. The suspect was detained as he exited the restaurant, and a firearm was recovered. Authorities have not yet released the suspect's name or announced formal charges.

Ongoing investigation

No other injuries were reported. Investigators are still interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video to determine what sparked the initial altercation.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Atlanta police or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.