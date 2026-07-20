Woman caught driving wrong way on I-85 charged with DUI, hit and run, police say

A woman is facing multiple charges after police say she hit a Gwinnett County officer's patrol vehicle while driving the wrong way on Interstate 85.

Authorities say the dangerous situation happened in the early morning hours of the Fourth of July.

On that morning, police say multiple people called 911 to report a vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of the interstate. The first call was from near Sugarloaf Parkway, and the driver was on the interstate for several miles.

A police sergeant spotted the vehicle near the county line and tried to get it to stop by activating his emergency lights. Instead, officials say the driver hit the passenger side of his patrol vehicle while driving past.

The sergeant then tried to stop the vehicle with a PIT maneuver. It took him making contact with the vehicle twice before it fully stopped.

Police say a breath test on 27-year-old driver Mahrukh Zubair showed her blood alcohol concentration at almost twice the legal limit of 0.08%.

Zubair has been charged with driving under the influence, hit and run, reckless driving, felony interference with government property, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, and failure to signal a lane change or turn.