A woman is facing a theft charge after police say she stole a MARTA Mobility bus and took it for a drive early Thursday morning.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were called to the 900 block of Sells Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. after receiving reports of a vehicle theft.

At the scene, investigators learned that a woman had taken a MARTA Mobility bus. A short time later, MARTA police located the vehicle near Northside Drive and Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.

An investigation later determined that Thomas did not hijack the bus, officials said.

The driver, later identified as Sabrina Thomas, was charged with theft by taking and transported to the Fulton County Jail.