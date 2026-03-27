With no paychecks on the way, food bank volunteers step in to help Atlanta's TSA workers

TSA workers in Atlanta are turning to food assistance after going more than 40 days without a paycheck. To help, community groups are stepping in.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank hosted a drive-through distribution near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday. Hundreds of TSA employees and their families were expected to pick up groceries. The event included fresh produce, chicken, and pantry staples that were meant to help the families stretch their limited resources.

Workers drove up and popped their trunks as volunteers loaded bags of food into their vehicles. Many declined to speak on camera.

"Some folks say that they skipped meals just to make sure that their children ate," said Caleb Harmon-Marshall, a former TSA officer and writer who has been in contact with workers.

"Well, I think that they are just stressed out about the whole situation and they're kind of over it," he added.

He also said some workers feel pressure when it comes to speaking publicly about their situation.

"They definitely were being threatened by management … I think it was just scare tactics," Harmon-Marshall said.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank hosted a drive-through distribution near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday. CBS News Atlanta

Volunteers said they stepped in because they saw a growing need.

"I don't know how they have lasted this long because of the high gas prices. They're trying to get to work, they're not having money to put gas in their car, feed their families, and take care of regular business to make sure they're secure at home. That has to be very scary," said Justine Stewart, a volunteer with Metro Atlanta Drifters Incorporated.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank said this kind of response is part of its mission.

"Any time a family or an individual finds themselves in a moment of crisis ... we come alongside them to make sure they've got something to put on the table," said Jon West, the vice president of partner relations for the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

Food bank leaders said they expect to continue helping as long as the need remains.

They also encouraged anyone who needs assistance to visit the Atlanta Community Food Bank website to find nearby resources or learn how to donate.