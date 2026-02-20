With humor and history, this Atlanta tour guide gives visitors a new view of the city

Jeff Moore grew up in College Park with one goal in mind: to show people the best parts of his hometown. The question, he said, was how to do it.

"I did some research, and I kept telling my wife that I wanted to start a tour company," Moore said.

Today, Moore serves as operations manager and tour guide for Roundabout Atlanta Tours and Transportation. The company offers several tours across metro Atlanta, but Moore says his favorite is the City Lights Atlanta Night Tour.

The two-hour experience takes guests to some of Atlanta's most iconic landmarks while also highlighting lesser-known spots.

"We get you outside of the touristy areas and show you parts of the city you don't really get to see as a visitor," Moore said.

The tour includes stops at large-scale murals and neighborhoods where local artists, including Grammy-winning singer India Arie, got their start.

"This is exclusive, y'all," Moore said during one recent tour. "This is the kind of stuff you get on our tours."