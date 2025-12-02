Watch CBS News
Winning $1 million Powerball lottery ticket sold at Atlanta grocery store

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
Dan Raby

/ CBS Atlanta

A simple trip to the grocery store has turned one lucky Atlanta resident into a millionaire.

While nobody won Monday night's Powerball jackpot, one ticket bought in Atlanta was worth $1million.

Monday's winning numbers were 05-18-26-47-59, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3

Officials with the Georgia Lottery confirmed with CBS News Atlanta that a winning ticket that matched every number but the Powerball was bought at the Publix on Campbellton Road.

Georgia players have been lucky recently. On Nov. 14, a Mega Millions player in Georgia overcame the lottery's 1 in 290.5 million odds to take home the $980 million jackpot. A little more than a week later, a player in Duluth won $1 million while playing the Powerball.

With nobody matching all the numbers, the jackpot now rises to $775 million.

Powerball tickets. Jay L. Clendenin via Getty Images

The proceeds of the Georgia Lottery are used to fund education programs, including grants and scholarships for college students and the Georgia Prekindergarten Program.

On Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp's office announced that the Georgia Lottery Corporation has raised over $30 billion for education since it was created in 1993. 

Officials say the proceeds have given HOPE Scholarships to more than 2.25 million students.

