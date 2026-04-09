University of Georgia student dies after falling while hiking in Connecticut state park

A 23-year-old University of Georgia student has died after falling while hiking in a Connecticut state park earlier this week.

Authorities have identified the student as William Cooper Gatch of Statesboro. Gatch's obituary says he was expected to graduate from UGA this spring with a bachelor's degree in agricultural education.

On Monday at around 11:45 a.m., the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said they received a call that a hiker had fallen from an unmarked trail in Sleeping Giant State Park, the agency said in a statement.

Emergency responders found Gatch in the woods. Unfortunately, he died before he could be transported out of the park.

Investigators are working to learn more about what may have caused the incident, but officials say they believe it was an accident.

"DEEP extends condolences to William's family and loved ones at this difficult time," the agency said.

A view of Sleeping Giant State Park in Connecticut. Skyworks/Getty Images

In Gatch's obituary, his family remembered the 24-year-old as a lover of tinkering who had immense compassion for others. In his last semester, he had worked as a student teacher at Madison County High School, where he had encouraged students in the Future Farmers of America organization.

"When he was not working, you could find William out in nature where he felt closest to the Lord, usually fishing. Many times after school or a long day at work, William could be found at our Grandparents' pond fishing for largemouth bass. On weekends and breaks, William would spend his time on the Ogeechee River, and every time he came home from Athens, he would go see his river," the obituary reads. "The outdoors was a place that calmed his soul and where he could find peace; a statement that maintains truth even for his final moments."

Details about Gatch's memorial service will be released at a later date. The family is asking for anyone who would like to make a memorial contribution to send a donation to the Georgia FFA Foundation.