While much of Atlanta sleeps, a six-person team is working through the night to help people experiencing homelessness.

Urban Alchemy's new overnight team operates from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., seven days a week, connecting people with shelter, transportation and other critical services.

"Our folks need us out here. So we just try to just make sure we're available by all means," said Kenneth Franklin, an Urban Alchemy practitioner.

The organization employs people with personal experience of homelessness, incarceration or addiction. According to Urban Alchemy, 96% of its practitioners have lived through at least one of those challenges.

Supervisor Kelvin Battle said building trust is essential to their work.

"We have to be cautious on not trying to push too much on people, but also coming with respect and trying to see where we can help them out," Battle said.

Between July 2025 and August 2026, Urban Alchemy said its Atlanta team provided nearly 1,800 rides to people in need and helped secure more than 1,500 overnight and emergency shelter placements. But the impact goes beyond the numbers.

Trevor Morgan joined Urban Alchemy to help others experiencing homelessness after the organization connected him with shelter at Atlanta's Gateway Center. CBS News Atlanta

Trevor Morgan knows firsthand what that help can mean. After experiencing homelessness, Morgan connected with the Gateway Center through Urban Alchemy. He eventually joined the organization to help others facing similar circumstances.

"I healed in here. I healed from people's stories in here," Morgan said while visiting the shelter where he once stayed.

During a recent overnight shift, Morgan reunited with Franklin, one of the people who helped him get back on his feet.

"They don't know how much they helped me. I've been wanting to say this to the whole world. I love these boys," Morgan said before embracing Franklin.

For Franklin, seeing Morgan's transformation is proof that their work is making a difference.

"He is a living example of what we're doing," Franklin said.

Though not everyone accepts their assistance, the team continues searching Atlanta's streets each night, hoping to help one more person find a path forward.