Is anything open on New Year's Eve 2025? Here are open stores, restaurants and fast-food chains.

As millions of Americans prepare to greet the New Year, they may find themselves in need of a few last-minute party favors, food or decor on New Year's Eve.

Most stores will be open on New Year's Eve, although some retailers are planning to close their doors early. Otherwise, it will be business as usual for the stock market, banks and post offices.

Read on to see what's open today, and which stores have reduced hours on Dec. 31. It's also a good idea to check with your local retailer for specific hours before heading out the door.

What major retailers are open on New Year's Eve?

Best Buy is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dollar General will be open during its regular business hours.

HomeGoods, Homesense, Marshalls, Sierra Trading Post and TJ Maxx will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Home Depot stores will close early at 6 p.m.

IKEA US stores are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

JCPenney stores will open at 11 a.m. on New Year's Eve. Closing times vary depending on the location.

Kohl's stores will be open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Macy's is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Most Petco stores will open at 9 a.m. and close early at 7 p.m., although hours may vary by location.

Is Costco open on New Year's Eve?

The retailer will be open on New Year's Eve, but stores may close earlier than usual on Dec. 31. The retailer recommends that shoppers check their local Costco location for their hours.

Are grocery stores open on New Year's Eve?

Albertsons stores will be open, but with reduced hours.

Food Lion stores will be open during regular business hours. Pharmacies will operate from 9 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Safeway locations will be open but may have reduced hours.

Shaw's stores will be open but at reduced hours.

Stop & Shop locations will close at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Trader Joe's is open until 5 p.m.

Wegmans store will close at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2025.

Whole Foods stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Are banks open today on New Year's Eve?

Banks such as Chase and Wells Fargo will be open today, as New Year's Eve this year falls on a Wednesday and is not a federal holiday.

Is the stock market open on New Year's Eve?

The stock market will be open during regular trading hours on Dec. 31, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Is the post office open on New Year's Eve?

Post office locations will be open and mail will be delivered as usual on New Year's Eve, according to USPS.

Which restaurants and fast food chains are open?

Make sure to check local hours as they may vary by location.

Select Applebee's restaurants will be open on New Year's Eve.

Burger King

IHOP

Most McDonald's locations will welcome customers.

Starbucks

Taco Bell

Is Chick-fil-A open on New Year's Eve?

Yes, Chick-fil-A says its locations are open on Dec. 31, although local hours may be limited. It's best to check your local Chick-fil-A's hours before heading out.

Are pharmacies open?