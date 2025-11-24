What happens next after Marjorie Taylor Greene's sudden resignation? Voters in her district weigh in

A day after U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene stunned Washington by announcing she will resign from Congress in January, voters in her deep-red northwest Georgia district are already looking ahead — and asking what comes next.

CBS Atlanta visited Paulding County, a Republican stronghold that strongly supported both Greene and former President Donald Trump, to hear what voters had to say. Many residents expressed surprise at the announcement, but also support for Greene's decision to step down.

CBS News Atlanta

"That was very brave of her"

Inside a Paulding County barbershop, Jovan Brown — who isn't registered with any political party — said Greene's resignation took him by surprise.

"I was surprised, and I feel… I feel bad for her," Brown said.

What stood out to him most wasn't politics — but her conviction.

"I think that was very brave of her. I think that's admirable," he said.

"From what I do know about her, that should be admired."

Like many voters, Brown said he's curious who will fill Greene's seat and what the political landscape will look like once the congresswoman steps aside.

A long, crowded election cycle ahead

Greene's departure sets off a months-long election process.

Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to call a special election to fill the remainder of Greene's term — a contest many experts believe will go to a runoff. After that:

May 2026: Primary election for the full term

November 2026: General election

Republican strategist Brian Robinson says the churn of upcoming races will test candidates' stamina and messaging.

"Whoever wins this race could potentially be on the ballot five times between now and next November," Robinson said.

He added that candidates looking to succeed Greene should focus on issues she highlighted during her resignation — especially affordability.

"Speaking to the American dream through affordability would be a really powerful message here," Robinson said. "If you're not talking about affordability, you're talking about something that is not top of mind for Georgians."

Could Democrats find an opening?

Shawn Harris, the Democrat who ran against Greene last year, sees a potential opportunity.

Harris says the expected rush of Republican candidates — combined with the fractured relationship between Greene and Trump — could create unexpected openings for moderates or Democrats in the special election.

"Donald Trump is going to put his finger on the scale and endorse somebody," Harris said.

"There's going to be two Republicans in a pool of 10 or 12 people getting endorsements — and that's going to split the vote."

Is Greene really done with politics?

Even though Greene insists she's leaving Congress, Robinson says she shouldn't be counted out.

"She can raise a lot of money. People know who she is. She can draw a crowd," he said. "There's a lot that she can do."

And back in Paulding County, voters said regardless of political party, there's something to be said for standing on principle.

"For her to be that brave? I think she should win the hearts of a lot of people," Brown said.

A national spotlight

With House Republicans already holding a razor-thin majority, this special election carries national implications for control of Congress — and for the GOP's future direction.