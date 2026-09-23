West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes trapped in 4 more DeKalb County locations

DeKalb County health officials have confirmed mosquitoes caught in four traps around the county have tested positive for the West Nile virus.

On Wednesday, the county announced that the positive traps were located in the following ZIP codes:

30032 – Unincorporated DeKalb (Belvedere Park and Candler-McAfee)

30058 – Lithonia and Stonecrest

30084 – Tucker

30341 – Unincorporated DeKalb and Chamblee

With the four new positive tests, the number of trap locations that have found mosquitos infected with the virus is now 14 since July 22.

According to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health, eight people have contracted the disease across the state this year and one person has died. Authorities have not shared any details about the individual who died from West Nile virus.

Last year, Georgia reported 18 confirmed cases of West Nile virus, with more than 2,146 human cases and 172 deaths connected to the virus, information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed.

DeKalb County officials say there have been no human cases of West Nile virus infections in the county so far this year.

How to protect yourself from West Nile virus

The CDC recommends using an insect repellent registered with the Environmental Protection Agency, wearing long, loose-fitting shirts and pants so it is harder for mosquitoes to bite your skin, and avoiding being outside between dusk and dawn when the mosquitoes that spread West Nile virus are most active.

While most people infected with the virus do not develop symptoms, others can experience anything from fevers, headaches, vomiting, and more within two to six days after being bitten. The virus can be extremely dangerous to elderly individuals, people with compromised immune systems, or those with other underlying medical conditions.

