West Nile virus detected in Atlanta's Grant Park as CDC warns of unusually early mosquito season

Health officials are urging residents to take precautions after mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus were detected in Atlanta's Grant Park, as federal health officials report the earliest start to the virus season in more than two decades.

The positive mosquito samples were collected by Fulton County mosquito control staff and confirmed through laboratory testing, indicating the presence of infected mosquitoes in the area.

The discovery comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports an unusually early and active West Nile virus season nationwide. According to the CDC, more human cases have been reported by this point in the year than at any time since 2004.

West Nile virus spreads through the bite of an infected mosquito. While many people who contract the virus experience mild or no symptoms, health experts warn that severe infections can be life-threatening.

Symptoms can include fever, headache, body aches and disorientation. In more severe cases, the virus can lead to encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain, or meningitis, an inflammation of the tissues surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

Georgia recorded 54 confirmed cases of West Nile virus and five deaths in 2024. Health officials caution the actual number of infections was likely higher because many cases go undiagnosed or unreported.

Horses face the greatest animal risk

The virus also poses a significant threat to animals, particularly horses.

According to experts at the Center for Equine Health at the University of California, Davis, horses account for roughly 98% of non-human West Nile virus infections.

Veterinarians strongly recommend vaccination, noting that horses that survive severe infections can suffer permanent neurological damage. Some studies estimate that up to 40% of affected horses may experience lasting neurological effects.

What about dogs and cats?

Pet owners may wonder whether their dogs and cats face similar risks.

According to veterinary experts at UC Davis and Emory University, dogs and cats can become infected with West Nile virus but are considerably more resistant to developing serious illness than horses, humans and certain species of birds.

Veterinarians say very young and very old pets, along with animals with weakened immune systems, are the most likely to show signs of illness if infected.

Pet owners who suspect their animal may have contracted the virus should contact a veterinarian for evaluation and guidance.

The "5 D's" of mosquito protection

With mosquito activity expected to increase throughout the summer, public health officials are encouraging residents to follow the "5 D's" of mosquito protection:

• Dusk and dawn: Limit outdoor activity when mosquitoes are most active.

• Dress: Wear loose-fitting long sleeves and long pants when outdoors.

• DEET: Use insect repellents containing DEET to protect people from mosquito bites.

• Drain: Eliminate standing water where mosquitoes breed.

• Doors: Ensure doors fit tightly and repair damaged window and door screens.

Officials also recommend keeping grass and weeds trimmed to reduce areas where mosquitoes can rest and hide.

With peak mosquito season still ahead, health experts say now is the time for residents to take preventive measures before the virus becomes more widespread across metro Atlanta.