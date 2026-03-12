Plea hearing set for Georgia man linked to 8 metro Atlanta sexual assault cold cases, officials say

A man who investigators say has been linked to eight metro Atlanta sexual assault cold case crimes is due in court on Thursday for a plea hearing.

Wesley Cooley is facing three counts of rape, kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated sodomy, criminal attempt to commit rape, and aggravated assault in DeKalb County, records show.

Cooley has been in custody at the jail without bond since he was arrested on Feb. 24, 2020, near his home in Conyers.

Authorities say a DNA match that year identified Cooley as a suspect in a 2017 rape in Tucker. Further investigation linked the attacker in that case to seven other sexual assault cases across the metro area that spanned a period of nearly two decades, the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office said.

The assaults include four in DeKalb County, two in Atlanta, and one in Conyers. Authorities say the victims' ages range from 15 to 38.

"Each of the DeKalb cases follows a similar fact pattern where Defendant Cooley approached young women who were alone, offered them a ride or other assistance, then drove them to a second location and assaulted them," the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office said in a statement. "He has also been linked to similar sexual assault cases in Rockdale and Fulton counties."

At the time, investigators said that Cooley may be connected to other crimes in the area and asked anyone who may have been a victim to come forward.

Cooley is set to appear before a DeKalb County judge at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston will host a press conference following the hearing.