Wellstar to lay off nearly 800 shared services, corporate roles, healthcare company says

Wellstar Health System, the popular Georgia nonprofit healthcare organization, announced its plans to lay off nearly 800 employees, the company said in a release today.

The company says that many of the workers impacted are shared service, administrative and corporate roles.

The company also explained that they're basing today's decision off of an analysis of industry benchmarks.

"Following a comprehensive review of our organization, we made the difficult decision to implement workforce reductions that impact our corporate and shared services functions, as well as certain administrative roles within Wellstar Medical Group," the company said.

The level of impact is expected to vary. About 761 employees will be laid off -- close to "2%" of the company's 35,000 Georgia employees.

Despite today's announcement, the company says it will retain its frontline care teams -- its core clinical staff such as doctors, nurses and direct patient-care providers.

"Our mission has not changed, and our patients will continue to receive the same compassionate, high-quality care they expect," Wellstar says.