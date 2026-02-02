Water outage reported at Atlanta airport's Domestic Terminal Atrium

A water outage has been reported at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The Atlanta airport announced on social media Monday afternoon that the outage was affecting areas of its multi-level Domestic Atrium.

Officials say restroom and water fountain availability in the atrium will be limited temporarily as crews work to fix the issue.

Airport staff will be available to direct passengers to nearby facilities in other parts of the Domestic Terminal.

"We appreciate your patience as we work to complete repairs and restore full service as quickly as possible," the airport wrote on Instagram.

It is not clear what caused the outage.