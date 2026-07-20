Wanted driver's tire lands on patrol vehicle during chase through Sandy Springs, police say

A police chase through Sandy Springs led to a scary situation after officers say the wanted driver's tire smashed into the windshield of one of their patrol vehicles.

Authorities say the chase started when the Sandy Springs Department Street Crimes Unit tried to assist the Homeland Security's Atlanta field office in arresting Jorge Luis Delgado-Bermudez. Police say Delgado-Bermudez was wanted in Fulton County on drug charges, was facing federal charges, and is believed to have ties to a larger criminal organization.

When the officers attempted to box Delgado-Bermudez in near the 8100 block of Colquitt Road, they say his vehicle hit a concrete barrier, lifting the back of his car and landing on top of a patrol vehicle.

Sandy Springs Police Department

Video taken from the vehicle's dash camera shows the moment the crash happened. Thankfully, the officers inside were not injured.

Officials say Delgado-Bermudez attempted to run away but was quickly taken into custody.

CBS News Atlanta is working to learn what charges Delgado-Bermudez is facing.