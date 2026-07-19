Walmart pulls Marketside iceberg lettuce salads from stores in Florida and Georgia over Cyclospora concerns

Walmart has voluntarily removed several Marketside bagged iceberg lettuce products from select stores in Georgia, Florida and dozens of other states after receiving notice from a supplier tied to an ongoing Cyclospora investigation.

The retailer said the move is precautionary and emphasized there is currently no indication the products sold in its stores are affected by the investigation.

"There have been no confirmed illnesses associated with these products at this time," Walmart said in a statement. "We are working closely with our supplier and took immediate steps to remove the products from sale."

The products were sold at select Walmart locations in Georgia, Florida and 26 other states.

UPC Product 681131328944 Marketside Bagged Iceberg Salad, 12 oz. 681131328951 Marketside Bagged Iceberg Salad, 24 oz. 681131328968 Marketside Bagged Shredded Iceberg Salad, 8 oz. 681131532099 Marketside Bagged Shredded Iceberg Salad, 16 oz.

Cyclospora cases rising across the nation

Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that can contaminate fresh produce and cause an intestinal illness known as cyclosporiasis. Symptoms can include prolonged diarrhea, loss of appetite, stomach cramps, nausea, fatigue and weight loss.

People who believe they may have become sick after eating contaminated food should contact a health care provider.

Walmart is advising customers who purchased any of the affected salad products not to eat them. Instead, they should throw the products away or return them to their local Walmart store for a full refund.

Customers with questions can contact Walmart Customer Service.