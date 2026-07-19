Watch CBS News
Local News

Walmart pulls Marketside iceberg lettuce salads from stores in Florida and Georgia over Cyclospora concerns

By
Zachary Bynum
Zachary Bynum
Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Zachary Bynum is a digital content producer for CBS Atlanta and the South region.
Read Full Bio
Zachary Bynum

/ CBS Atlanta

Add CBS News on Google

Walmart has voluntarily removed several Marketside bagged iceberg lettuce products from select stores in Georgia, Florida and dozens of other states after receiving notice from a supplier tied to an ongoing Cyclospora investigation.

The retailer said the move is precautionary and emphasized there is currently no indication the products sold in its stores are affected by the investigation.

"There have been no confirmed illnesses associated with these products at this time," Walmart said in a statement. "We are working closely with our supplier and took immediate steps to remove the products from sale."

The products were sold at select Walmart locations in Georgia, Florida and 26 other states.

UPC

Product

681131328944

Marketside Bagged Iceberg Salad, 12 oz.

681131328951

Marketside Bagged Iceberg Salad, 24 oz.

681131328968

Marketside Bagged Shredded Iceberg Salad, 8 oz.

681131532099

Marketside Bagged Shredded Iceberg Salad, 16 oz.

Cyclospora cases rising across the nation

Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that can contaminate fresh produce and cause an intestinal illness known as cyclosporiasis. Symptoms can include prolonged diarrhea, loss of appetite, stomach cramps, nausea, fatigue and weight loss. 

People who believe they may have become sick after eating contaminated food should contact a health care provider.

Walmart is advising customers who purchased any of the affected salad products not to eat them. Instead, they should throw the products away or return them to their local Walmart store for a full refund.

Customers with questions can contact Walmart Customer Service.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue