Georgia health officials warn of seasonal Cyclospora risk as parasite cases rise nationwide

As thousands of Cyclospora infections are reported across the United States this summer, Georgia health officials are reminding residents that the state also sees its highest number of cases during the warmer months.

Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that causes an intestinal illness known as cyclosporiasis. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, reported cases in the state have increased since 2015, largely because of improvements in laboratory testing.

The agency says most Georgia cases occur during June and July, making this the peak season for infections.

This undated photo taken through a microscope provided by the CDC shows Cyclospora cayetanensis oocysts found in a fresh stool sample which had been prepared with a formalin solution and stained with safranin. CDC via AP

The reminder comes as public health officials investigate a growing national increase in cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 1,180 domestically acquired cases were reported in 2025 across 38 states, with 105 hospitalizations and no deaths. Case counts typically begin rising in May before peaking during the summer.

More recently, health officials in several states have reported a sharp rise in illnesses this summer, though investigators have not yet identified a single nationwide source.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, people become infected after consuming food or water contaminated with the parasite. In the United States, outbreaks have historically been linked to fresh produce, including:

Cilantro

Basil

Leafy greens

Raspberries

The parasite is not spread directly from person to person in most cases.

Symptoms often appear several days after exposure and can include:

Frequent watery diarrhea

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Stomach cramping

Bloating

Nausea

Fatigue

Without treatment, symptoms may last for weeks or even longer than a month, according to both the CDC and Georgia health officials.

State health officials say the illness requires a specific stool test for diagnosis and is a reportable disease in Georgia, meaning laboratories and health care providers notify the Georgia Department of Public Health when cases are confirmed.

Wash your hands before and after eating, smoking, going to the bathroom - and, of course, anytime your hands get dirty. istockphoto

To reduce the risk of infection, the Georgia Department of Public Health recommends:

Washing hands with soap and water before and after handling produce.

Rinsing fresh fruits and vegetables under running water before eating or preparing them.

Avoiding food or water that may have been contaminated with fecal matter.

CBS News Atlanta has reached out to the CDC for additional information about whether any confirmed Georgia cases are connected to the broader national investigations and will update this story when we hear back.