With Thanksgiving near, some families are feeling the pinch as they shop for their holiday meals.

At a Chamblee Walmart, one mother's grocery trip turned into an unexpected gift that eased the cost of putting Thanksgiving dinner on the table.

Like many families, Chioma Williams was shopping on a budget. The mother of two had set aside a specific amount for her holiday groceries.

"I budgeted myself for like $100. I'm keeping calculations in my mind right now to make sure that I don't go over because that's all I brought with me," Williams said.

Thanksgiving is her family's favorite holiday.

"I'm expecting between 6 to 10 people. Fellowshipping and congregating together always brings joy," Williams said.

She was preparing to cook some of her favorites.

"I picked up a brown sugar cured ham for us," Williams said.

She said one ingredient used in several dishes had become more expensive over the past year.

"The eggs are a big thing. Eggs have gotten incredibly, insanely expensive. The eggs will go in a multitude of things, the macaroni and cheese, the pies, the dressing," Williams said.

Williams said higher costs meant she had to carefully track everything she bought.

"It's kind of frustrating and also depressing, especially around the holiday times when we're so close to Christmas and then the raising gas prices. You have to make so many decisions when it comes to grocery shopping," Williams said.

Some decisions were not easy.

"I have to make a lot of cuts when it comes to household products and buying stuff for my kids," Williams said.

Williams headed to checkout, hoping to stay within her $100 budget.

"The ham and turkey took us over," Williams said.

What she didn't know was that a surprise was waiting for her.

"The total is $122, so not too bad at all," Williams said.

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"We definitely want to help you out with that. So we got $100 worth of gift card for you. Then we're going to take care of the rest as well," said Denier Jenkins, a Chamblee Walmart employee.

Walmart covered the entire bill.

"We haven't received any kind gestures of this nature of this magnitude so close to the holidays," Williams said.

The surprise meant she could put the money toward another holiday expense.

"That's going to go to my kids' Christmas shopping," Williams said.

"We appreciate you for shopping with us. Come back for your Christmas gifts," Jenkins said.

Jenkins said the Chamblee Walmart plans to provide free groceries to more families in need ahead of Thanksgiving.