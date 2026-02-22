VinylCon! makes Atlanta debut with two-day record fair at Yaarab Shrine Center

The country's fastest-growing vinyl record fair has officially landed in Atlanta.

VinylCon! made its Atlanta debut with a two-day celebration of vinyl culture at the Yaarab Shrine Center on Ponce de Leon Avenue, bringing together collectors, DJs, and more than 50 vendors from across the country.

The event follows successful shows in cities including Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Baltimore, and Denver, and organizers say Atlanta was a natural next stop given its deep musical roots.

A marketplace for music lovers

The Atlanta edition features more than 50 record sellers from around the region and the country, including locally celebrated shops like B&T Music and Vinyl Paradise. Vendors are offering everything from rare four-figure records to CDs, tapes, and music memorabilia.

"It's a marketplace for vinyl, CDs, tapes, music memorabilia — and every table has a different kind of vibe because it's a different seller," said VinylCon! founder Kobi Waldfogel in an interview with CBS News.

Waldfogel, who also founded Denver's Rocky Mountain Record Show, said he created VinylCon! to be accessible to newcomers while still earning the respect of longtime collectors.

"As a collector and enthusiast myself, I felt like the record fair I wanted to attend simply didn't exist," Waldfogel said.

DJs, food and Atlanta culture

Beyond the record bins, the event includes a full lineup of local and nationally known vinyl DJs, headlined by legendary producer and crate-digger Diamond D. The lineup is curated by DJ and collector Skeme Richards.

Organizers say the show blends community, culture and music, with giveaways, sponsor activations and a full bar.

Food trucks on site include Hapa Kitchen, Grindhouse Burgers, Vice Taco Truck and Lisa's Creperie.

"You can feel it in your bones"

Vendors say Atlanta's turnout reflects the city's diverse and deeply rooted music culture.

Craig Williams, a vendor from Richmond, Virginia, said the crowd stood out for its diversity, with collectors traveling from across Georgia to attend.

For longtime vinyl enthusiasts, the appeal is more than nostalgia.

"You can hear it, you can feel it," Williams said of dropping a needle on a record. "You can feel it in your bones."

Organizers say the Atlanta show is projected to be one of the largest record fairs in Georgia this year. Doors ran from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

For collectors, casual fans, and vinyl-curious newcomers alike, VinylCon! is positioning itself as more than a record fair — it's a celebration of Atlanta's enduring love affair with music.