Vehicle fire sparks partial collapse at Brookhaven parking deck, officials say

A vehicle fire inside a multi-level parking garage at a Brookhaven apartment complex Friday night quickly escalated, spreading to multiple cars and triggering a partial structural collapse, according to DeKalb County Fire Rescue.

Fire crews were called to the Hendrix Apartments at 1000 Barone Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on March 20 after reports of a car fire inside the parking structure.

Fire spreads rapidly through the parking deck

When firefighters arrived, they found a vehicle engulfed in flames on the third floor of the garage. The fire spread rapidly to nearby cars, leaving several vehicles severely burned.

Firefighters inspected the partially collapsed section of the Brookhaven garage following Friday night's blaze. CBS News Atlanta

Officials say the intense heat created dangerous conditions inside the structure, making it increasingly difficult for crews to contain the flames.

Charred remains of vehicles line the damaged parking deck after the fire at the Hendrix Apartments. CBS News Atlanta

Partial collapse reported amid extreme heat

Fire officials confirmed that part of the parking structure collapsed during the incident due to the extreme heat generated by the fire.

Firefighters remained on scene working to extinguish the blaze while also monitoring the building's structural integrity.

Emergency crews worked amid smoke and destruction after a vehicle fire triggered a structural collapse in Brookhaven. CBS News Atlanta

No injuries reported, cause under investigation

Despite the severity of the fire and structural damage, officials say no civilians or firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. CBS News Atlanta has reached out to DeKalb County Fire Rescue for additional details.