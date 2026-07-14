USPS responds to Sen. Ossoff with safety updates at metro Atlanta processing center

The U.S. Postal Service says it has added new safety measures at its metro Atlanta mail processing facility after four employees died there since the site opened in 2024. The agency is also reaffirming that the deaths were the result of natural causes and not workplace accidents.

In a letter responding to U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff's inquiry, USPS outlined several changes at the Atlanta Regional Processing and Distribution Center in Palmetto, including the installation of 27 emergency telephones that connect directly to 911, expanded CPR training for employees, the creation of safety captain positions and updated evacuation route postings throughout the building.

The letter, signed by USPS Eastern States Director of Government Liaison Scott R. Slusher, was sent in response to Ossoff's June 12 request for information about employee safety, workplace culture and the four deaths at the facility.

USPS said each of the four employees died of natural causes and that none of the deaths were workplace accidents. The agency said it remains committed to providing a safe work environment for employees nationwide.

The Postal Service also addressed concerns about poor cell phone reception inside the Palmetto facility, an issue that union leaders have repeatedly raised.

USPS said its policy prohibits employees from using personal cell phones while working on the processing floor because workers are expected to focus on their duties and safety procedures. The agency also said cellular service inside the building is controlled by telecommunications providers and is outside the Postal Service's control.

The letter mentioned that a 2025 Office of Inspector General report cited employees using personal cell phones on the workroom floor and found deficiencies in management oversight and workplace culture. USPS said it agreed with recommendations to strengthen daily monitoring and establish weekly compliance checks at the facility.

According to USPS, 31 employees at the Palmetto facility are currently certified in CPR. Another voluntary certification class is planned, and custodial employees have received additional training on handling spills and leaking packages. The agency also said it is establishing three Safety Captain positions to help improve workplace safety.

The response follows weeks of scrutiny over conditions at the Palmetto facility. Leaders with the American Postal Workers Union have called for greater accountability, arguing the Postal Service did not act quickly enough to address emergency communication and other safety concerns after four employees died at the plant.

Last week, union members and local elected officials held a rally outside the facility to honor the workers and renew calls for additional safety improvements. USPS has previously said it declined the union's request for a formal safety review because the deaths were not caused by workplace incidents.

In a statement released after USPS responded, a spokesperson for Ossoff said the senator "will continue leading oversight to ensure postal workers have safe working conditions and proper management and to ensure Georgia families and businesses get their mail on time."