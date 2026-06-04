Employee dies at troubled metro Atlanta USPS mail distribution center, officials say

An employee has died at the United States Postal Service's metro Atlanta distribution center, officials have confirmed with CBS News Atlanta.

USPS officials have not identified the employee other than saying that they worked at the Atlanta Regional Processing and Distribution Center, or RPDC, in Palmetto, Georgia. Officials have also not shared any details regarding the circumstances surrounding his or her death.

In a statement, a USPS spokesperson said the organization's thoughts are with the employee's family, friends, and colleagues.

"We will be providing counseling services to our employees at the Palmetto Regional Distribution Center," the spokesperson said.

The RPDC opened in February of 2024 as part of a consolidation effort by USPS designed to make the delivery process more efficient amidst financial losses. That year, Georgia was ranked as the worst-performing state in a Postal Service service performance report for the second quarter of 2024 that tracked transit time for mail delivery.

After the facility opened, delivery rates slowed. Georgia saw a 90% on-time delivery rate for first-class mail for most of 2023. That rate dropped below 40% in March 2024, but it has since rebounded above 80%.

After hearing complaints about mail deliveries, Sen. Jon Ossoff launched an inquiry into the center's operations, pressing then-Postmaster General Louis DeJoy about his management of the 1-million-square-foot facility.

A 2025 audit by the Office of Inspector General reported finding what auditors called "ongoing challenges" due to space constraints as well as "insufficient supervision and a poor employee work culture."

CBS News Atlanta reached out to USPS for comment. In a statement, a spokesperson said:

"The Postal Service is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a postal family member on June 3. Our thoughts are with their family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. We will be providing counseling services to employees at the Palmetto Regional Distribution Center."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.