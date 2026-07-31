USGS reclassifies 2.3 magnitude Georgia earthquake as quarry blast

What was first reported as a small earthquake in Gwinnett County turned out to be something else. The U.S. Geological Survey later reclassified Wednesday morning's shaking as a quarry blast.

The USGS now says the magnitude 2.3 event, detected around 11 a.m., originated from a quarry blast about 3 kilometers (roughly 2 miles) north of Lilburn. The reported location is near the Vulcan Materials quarry.

The agency initially identified the event as a magnitude 2.3 earthquake but updated its assessment following additional analysis.

Small quarry blasts can sometimes be mistaken for earthquakes because they generate seismic waves that are detected by monitoring equipment and, in some cases, can be felt by people living nearby.

Because the event has been reclassified, it is no longer considered one of Georgia's recorded earthquakes for the year.



