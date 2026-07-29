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Small earthquake detected close to Gwinnett County city, no damage reported

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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If you live near Lilburn, you may have felt some shaking on Wednesday morning.

The United States Geological Survey reports that a 2.3 magnitude earthquake was detected in Gwinnett County around 11 a.m.

Usually, earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.5 or less aren't felt unless you are close to the seismic activity, so it's likely that even some Lilburn residents didn't notice the quake.

This was the sixth earthquake reported in Georgia this year. The last one was on June 17 in Trenton, close to Tennessee and Alabama.

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